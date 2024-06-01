Brad Pitt’s kids with Angelia Jolie are seemingly distancing themselves from their father as the family drama rages on. Jolie and Pitt, who share six kids—Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; Pax, 20; Knox, 15; and Vivienne, 15—have been battling in court for years over custody and their winery Chateau Miraval.

Amid the parents’ contentious divorce, it appears the kids have picked sides and are making it clear that they do not wish to be associated with Brad Pitt.

Last week, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne dropped the word “Pitt” from her last name. People reported in the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, the 15-year-old was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

While it was unclear if the teen had legally changed her name, the publication confirmed on Friday, May 31, that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has legally filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname and requested a new legal name, “Shiloh Jolie.”

Vivienne and Shiloh are not the only ones who have reportedly dropped ‘Pitt” from their surname.

Vivienne and Shiloh’s sister, Zahara, also introduced herself as Zahara Jolie while joining the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College earlier this year.

According to Essence at the time, Zahara said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. I am coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. I am this line’s number seven.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ set in 2004 and married a decade later in 2014. Jolie filed for a divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested physical custody of their six children.

The couple have been embroiled in a contentious legal battle for nearly eight years and have yet to reach a custody agreement.

