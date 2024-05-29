Our eyeballs are in for a treat as Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite after 16 years for the upcoming action comedy “Wolfs.” The two biggest stars in the world were last seen in the 2008 crime comedy “Burn After Reading.” The spy spoof, which grossed over $163 million from its $37 million budget, was an entertaining ride alongside zany characters.

The dynamic duo is back with a teaser trailer for the action comedy Wolfs from Columbia Pictures and Apple Original Films. In the 39-second trailer, a visibly annoyed George Clooney sits behind the wheel while a fidgety Pitt struggles to sit still, moving the visor and opening the glove box, prompting Clooney to slam the door shut.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie as we await the release of perhaps a more extended trailer dropping on May 29

When Will Wolfs be released?

According to GQ, the movie will be released in theaters worldwide on September 20, 2024 and will subsequently stream on Apple. During an interview with Deadline in 2023, Clooney revealed that he and Brad Pitt had fought to release the movie in theaters before it dropped on streamers.

Clooney said, “Brad and I made the deal to do that movie, and we gave the money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release. At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half now.”

What do we know about the cast in Wolfs?

The movie also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

What is Wolfs about”

The movie follows two lone fixers, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, assigned to cover up a high-profile crime.” Spider-Man” franchise director Jon Watts created and directed the movie.

Will there be a Wolfs sequel?

George Clooney told Deadline they were “already talking about a sequel for this film.”

George Clooney added, “It was a great shoot, and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who’s also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it, and we’ve seen it. It’s an off the charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time.

