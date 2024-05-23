Angelina Jolie’s camp called out her ex-husband, Brad Pitt after an LA judge ordered the actress to provide all NDAs from the past eight years amid ongoing lawsuits over the couple’s French vineyard.

Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie in February 2022, claiming that his ex-wife breached their contract by selling her Miraval winery shares without his consent. The couple bought Château Miraval from Tom Bove on May 8, 2008, for 25 million euros.

In the contentious case, non-disparagement agreements became a key component after Angelina Jolie claimed that she backed out of selling her stake in the company to Pitt over his request that she sign a mutual NDA that her lawyer deemed controlling. In response, Pitt’s attorneys claimed the actress, who has also routinely used NDAs, made the claims about Pitt’s proposed NDA ” to rationalize” her “wrongful sale” of her winery stake.

According to US Weekly, on Thursday, May 16, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted Brad Pitt’s motion to compel Jolie to produce every NDA agreement she signed with a third party between 2014 and 2022. The judge ruled in Pitt’s favor despite Jolie firing back that the NDAs are irrelevant to her legal battle with Pitt.

Shortly after the judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt, a source close to Jolie told PEOPLE that the actor’s legal quest to disclose her past non-disclosure agreements was motivated by revenge. The source added that Brad Pitt is only attempting to “punish” Jolie for leaving him by draining all her resources.

The source alleged, “This is all for the press. They also know that this will force Angelina to spend resources tracking all of this information down, which is just another way to drain her resources and punish her for leaving.”

In response, a source close to the “Fight Club” actor said Jolie was the first to raise the NDA issue in a business dispute. The source added, “So it’s ironic that they are now complaining about it. And they are the ones who were greatly enriched from violating the parties’ agreement in selling the business.”

The source also called the court ruling a significant blow to the “Maleficent Actress” credibility.

