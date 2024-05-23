Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan, recently recounted her Diddy experience after the disgraced music mogul posted an apology video on May 19, 2024. In the video, Diddy acknowledged the disturbing CNN footage of him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in 2016.

On May 21, 2024, Chaka Khan’s daughter Indira Milini Khan commented on the Diddy apology video, slamming hip-hop mogul Diddy for ‘publicly’ disrespecting her Grammy-winning superstar Mom.

Indira Milini Khan, 51, is the eldest daughter of legendary Pop/Soul icon Chaka Khan and Rahsaan Morris. A founding member of Motown Records’ now-defunct group Pretty in Pink, Indira released a steady stream of songs under the stage name I-Khan between 2022 and 2023.

She is also a prolific songwriter, responsible for most of the songs in the now-defunct group Pretty in Pink.

What Did Chaka Khan’s Daughter Say About Diddy?

After Diddy posted an Instagram video on Sunday, May 19, apologizing for his assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie, Indira in the comments section said she’s “singing and dancing” with happiness amid the disgraced rap mogul’s legal troubles.

Chaka Khan’s daughter left a comment under Diddy’s apology video. “I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped… pic.twitter.com/uylNkLHRgd — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 22, 2024

Indira wrote, “I’m glad this is happening to you,” before she detailed an alleged incident between Diddy and her 71-year-old mom, Chaka.

Indira alleged sometime in the 90s, Diddy “got in my mother’s face and publicly disrespected her, yelling and screaming like a lunatic.”

Indira added that when her now 45-year-old brother, Damien Holland, tried to intervene, Combs’ security guard allegedly “jumped” him. Indira noted Holland was 19 at the time of the incident.

Indira then tagged her Grammy-winning mom, Chaka Khan, writing, “These may be your dark days, but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan. Isn’t it great, Mom?”

Chaka Khan has yet to respond to her daughter’s comments on Diddy. Meanwhile, Indira is among many celebrities who called out the Rap Mogul over the 2016 hotel video surfaced on CNN last week.

The incident in the video resembled one of the allegations detailed in a federal lawsuit filed by Cassie against Diddy last year, where the singer accused the rapper of physically assaulting her in an LA hotel.

Shortly after the video was released, Diddy issued an apology video in which he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

Must Read: 50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary to Netflix After A Massive Bidding War! Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News