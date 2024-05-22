Things have been hot and heavy in the hip-hop world, with scandalous and new shocking allegations against Sean Diddy Combs. Rapper 50 Cent is taking his victory lap after selling a documentary about his rival Diddy for massive bucks to Netflix. The In Da Club rapper has not held back his words when it comes to Diddy’s alleged crimes. He garnered a lot of buzz when he revealed that he would back a documentary spanning over decades about Sean Diddy Comb’s allegations and nefarious activities. Now, reports suggest that after a hectic bidding war, Netflix has claimed the prize and will release the anticipated documentary on its platform.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a history of making news. People are shocked by the rumored horrific revelations about the rapper that have been making the rounds. On a 2016 CCTV footage from a hotel, the rapper is seen allegedly hitting his then-girlfriend Cassey Ventura. The video went viral online.

50 Cent, who has been outspoken about his opinions about Diddy, has backed a documentary on the founder of Bad Boys Records. After a bidding war, Netflix emerged victorious with 50 Cent’s documentary, and we will soon be able to watch it on TV.

Diddy and 50 have been at odds since the early 2000s. The article claims that 50 Cent dropped a diss track against Diddy in 2006. It claimed that Diddy knew who was responsible for Notorious B.I.G.’s demise.

TMZ reports that several informed sources informed the publication that Netflix was the buyer of the In Da Club rapper‘s multi-part documentary. The documentary is based on accusations of sexual abuse against Diddy. The docu-series is produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios. It was the target of a fierce bidding war between numerous platforms.

This news was followed by an apology video that Diddy posted on Twitter. Users and followers all bashed Diddy for coming out with a plastic apology while hiding in the islands. Netizens are furious over Diddy’s run and want to see justice done for his horrendous allegations.

