Cassie Ventura’s legal team isn’t buying into Sean “Diddy” Combs’s apology tour after the music mogul attempted to apologize for his actions following the recent emergence of a video showing him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel corridor in 2016.

Last week, CNN released the video showing Diddy beating Cassie, which resembled the description of an incident at an InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles described in her lawsuit last year. Two days later, the rapper admitted in a video apology that he punched and kicked his then ex-girlfriend in the hallway of a hotel eight years ago.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said in the video statement posted Sunday, May 19, on Instagram and Facebook, before stating he’s sought therapy to correct his violent behavior since then.

Diddy concluded the lengthy statement, “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Shortly after, Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, blasted Diddy for expressing contrition after repeatedly denying the allegations and accusing the victims of extorting him for a huge payday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Meredith Firetog highlighted, “When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.”

Firetog then suggested the rap mogul was only scrambling to manage the crisis after his denials were proven false, adding, “No one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Celebrities react to Diddy apology video

Cassie’s lawyer wasn’t the only one reticent to climb aboard Diddy’s apology train. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to rip into the rap mogul’s apology on Instagram. 50 Cent has been a vocal critic of Diddy since the allegations surfaced last year and has often derided him online for years.

👀This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/Vl521lVIIy — 50cent (@50cent) May 19, 2024

Shortly after Diddy issued the apology, 50 Cent posted on X, “This is not going to work. Who is advising him right now? SMH, bad move.”

Aubrey O’Day, the former lead singer of Diddy’s all-girl group Danity Kane, also slammed his apology video.

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did,” she wrote on X.

