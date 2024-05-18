Sean Diddy Combs’ scandal intensified and gained momentum with the shocking new video released by a media outlet. Rapper 50 Cent has constantly criticized Diddy and has not shied away from bashing him online over the months. He has once again taken to social media to express his reaction to the video in which Diddy seemingly assaults his ex, Cassandra Ventura.

For the unversed, in November last year, Cassandra Ventura, aka Cassie, filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of r*pe and assault. In her lawsuit, Cassie claimed Diddy gave her drugs and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while filming them. The video that CNN shared is from 2016. In the footage, Diddy is chasing Cassie in a hotel before he grabs her and throws her to the ground. Diddy Combs then allegedly kicked her while she remained motionless there.

Rapper 50 Cent took to his X account to react to this startling video of Sean Diddy Combs and Cassandra Ventura. He wrote in his post, “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all.” The Inda Club rapper attached the assault video with his post.

Check out 50 Cent’s post about Sean Diddy Combs on his X handle here. Previously, Sean Diddy Combs shared a letter on his X and tried to prove his innocence, which 50 Cent has also posted with the caption, “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.” The music mogul posted the letter in December 2023. Check it out:

The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes. pic.twitter.com/4EZBSM5YkS — 50cent (@50cent) May 17, 2024

A few days back, Sean Diddy Combs’s son, Christian King Combs, launched a diss track about the rapper, but it did not bother 50 Cent as many expected. He did not miss the chance to give it back to King Combs via an Instagram post.

50 Cent responds to Diddy’s son King Combs dissing him: “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record I’m afraid for my life please don’t hurt me guys” pic.twitter.com/BGpwiiUX2f — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 13, 2024

I really don’t understand why they want to drug women, 🤷🏽‍♂️if she can’t remember how good it was the next morning 😳How do you connect ? https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/LXukvEAR32 — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2024

He seems to have deleted the Insta post from his account. Meanwhile, accomplished model and media personality Emily Ratajkowski, reacting to the video, just wrote, ‘Monster’.

As per Yahoo News, Cassie’s lawyer released a statement after the video came out. It read, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

