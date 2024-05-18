The Idea of You is a divisive movie. However, some have dismissed it as a fanfiction-inspired fantasy partially based on the persona of phenomenal pop star Harry Styles. Those who have seen the movie find it endearing and surprisingly insightful in how it handles the relationship between a much older woman, Solène (Anne Hathaway), and a young pop star, Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine).

Similar to the bond between Solène and Hayes, several romantic comedies showcase couples who manage to get along despite difficult beginnings. If you are looking for more non-traditional romcoms, then look no further! This curated list of movies will keep you busy this summer with the most exciting and refreshing storylines.

1. Hello, My Name Is Doris

In Hello, My Name Is Doris, actor Sally Field plays the lead role of Doris, who does not get time to socialize with many people since she spent most of her youth taking care of her mother’s every need before her passing. As John (Max Greenfield), a younger coworker, captures Doris’s heart, she fantasizes about dating him.

Because she has never experienced love, Doris is unsure how to approach John and decides to discover more about him by making a fictitious social media account. Like Solène and Hayes, Doris and John initially catch on at a concert together. The greatest challenge Doris faces is professing her love—rather than facing public attention and stalkers from the paparazzi. In an identical fashion to The Idea of You, Hello, My Name Is Doris concludes with the viewer allowed to speculate as to what precisely happens after the couple exchange smiles.

2. Notting Hill (1999)

The Idea of You and Notting Hill make the ideal double feature because of their similar themes. Like The Idea of You, Notting Hill revolves around a convoluted celebrity relationship. Will (Hugh Grant), a bookstore owner, becomes involved with Julia Roberts, a well-known actress. Once feelings begin to blossom, the two get close, even though their different lifestyles and the demands of fame pose barriers to their romance.

In a heartwarming conclusion that will inspire faith in the power of love even in the most pessimistic viewer, the couple ultimately finds their happily ever after, despite disagreements and misunderstandings that threaten to terminate their relationship forever.

3. I’ll See You In My Dreams (2007)

A charming and poignant romantic comedy, I’ll See You In My Dreams is about finding love and friendship later in life—not Soléne’s age—technically, she’s still young—but rather in her 60s and beyond.

Don’t assume that the movie is just about a couple of oldies—there is much more to it than that. In this colorful, humorous, and poignant movie, a widow and former singer learn that you may start over at any age. To embrace life, Carol (Blythe Danner) enlists the help of her three devoted girlfriends, June Squibb, Rhea Perlman, and Mary Kay Place. She also decides to pursue a new love interest, Sam Elliott, and makes time for her daughter, Malin Akerman, while also forging an unlikely friendship with her pool maintenance man, Martin Starr.

4. Lost in Translation (2003)

Director Sophia Coppola’s Lost in Translation isn’t your typical romantic film filled with hot and heavy sequences. Instead, this is a story of hope. Examining the themes of alienation and isolation, the movie features Bob Harris, a fading movie star with various marital issues, and Charlotte, a recent college graduate who married a photographer she barely knows.

While both characters are figuring out their place in the world, they find solace in each other in the short time they spend together in Japan. The main spotlight of the film falls on its ending because of its ambiguity. While we won’t spoil it for you, it does leave you introspecting about your feelings in the modern world.

5. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, a film directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, is based on Terry McMillan’s book. It tells the story of a middle-aged, rich Black woman who falls in love with a young cook while on vacation in Jamaica.

Similar to “The Idea of You,” this movie also raises issues of how society views a young man’s relationship with an elderly woman. Even though both of these romantic comedies are about romance, they don’t appear to have rose-colored glasses when it comes to the difficulties that come with being in a relationship, and ultimately, they force their leads to choose love over the opinions of others.

