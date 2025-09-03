Following its theatrical release on August 8, 2025, Weapons, the latest horror film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, has earned widespread critical acclaim while performing strongly at the global box office. With an impressive 94% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is being hailed as one of the best modern horror titles. So far, Weapons has grossed $236.8 million worldwide as per Box Office Mojo, making it the fifteenth highest-grossing film of 2025, and its run is far from over.

For viewers who missed the big-screen experience or simply want to relive the chills from the comfort of their homes, there’s good news: Weapons is set to arrive on OTT sooner than expected. Here’s everything you need to know about its digital debut and other details about the film.

Weapons – OTT Release Date & Platforms

According to an Economic Times report, Weapons is scheduled to make its digital debut on September 9, 2025. The horror hit will be available on a pay-per-view basis across major platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. As for Indian viewers, there’s still no confirmed OTT release date. Fans in India may need to wait a little longer before the film becomes available to stream locally.

What’s Next For Zach Cregger?

Following the success of Weapons, director Zach Cregger is gearing up for his next project — a fresh adaptation of Capcom’s Resident Evil. The zombie horror movie will reportedly kick off filming in Prague next month. Starring Austin Abrams, the new Resident Evil film is slated for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

