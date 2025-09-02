Tom Holland placed a 5.02-carat cushion diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger in December 2024, sealing an engagement that fans had long been waiting for. The dazzling piece was spotted by jewelry experts and soon made its first big appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, before showing up again at the Met Gala. Despite the attention, the couple has made no rush toward the altar, mainly because of demanding schedules, including Tom’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day shoot and Zendaya’s commitment to Dune.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Has Had A Private Relationship From the Start

Both Zendaya and Holland kept things subtle between them from the start. When they first met during auditions for Spider-Man: Homecoming, their chemistry was not planned or polished but soon that turned into four films, a relationship off-screen, and a quiet love story. By 2021, a photo of them kissing confirmed what many had guessed. Still, they have never made it about the cameras.

Zendaya’s Wedding Dress Will Remain a Mystery

Zendaya, who celebrated her 29th birthday on September 1, has been clear through those close to her that the wedding will be a private affair. Her stylist Law Roach teased that she would be a “secret bride,” insisting that when the day arrives, it will not be a spectacle for cameras but a personal moment kept away from the spotlight. He hinted that people may never even see her bridal gown, though it will almost certainly come from designers she has long admired such as Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, Michael Kors, or fashion houses like Versace, Valentino, and Tom Ford.

Which Celebrities Are Expected To Be At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Wedding

The guest list, should Zendaya and Holland choose to make it expansive, could be a spectacle in itself. Zendaya’s friendships with Timothée Chalamet, Bella Thorne, and Hunter Schafer might see them present, while Tom is close with Jacob Batalon from his Spider-Man days. Family, of course, will be there too, like Tom’s three brothers and Zendaya’s siblings. Even Storm Reid, who played her younger sister in Euphoria, has openly said she would love to serve as flower girl.

Entertainment is expected to be lively. Singer Benson Boone, who has become friends with Holland, has already hinted he would perform if called upon. Whether or not a lip sync battle makes its way into the reception remains to be seen, but knowing the couple’s sense of fun, it would hardly surprise anyone.

The Wedding Bands and Engagement Ring Details

The rings themselves are another point of fascination. Zendaya’s engagement piece is believed to be from British jeweler Jessica McCormack, crafted with a Georgian-style cut-down setting in 18-karat white and yellow gold. Holland’s father even confirmed in a post earlier this year that Tom had carefully planned the proposal, asking for Zendaya’s father’s blessing before carrying it out.

Possible Wedding Location in England

The location remains a question mark, but Holland’s native England offers options worthy of a storybook ceremony. The castles, countryside estates, or private manors all fit the picture. Wherever it happens, the couple intends to keep it sacred, a moment for themselves more than for show. Zendaya has long said that love should be experienced between the two people who share it, and that principle will likely shape every detail when the day finally arrives.

