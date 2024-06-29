In 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange. The actor plays Dr. Stephen Strange, a sorcerer in the Marvel film. Everyone loves Benedict’s performance as a superhero. However, what made him worldwide popular was BBC’s Sherlock series.

When it comes to Sherlock Holmes, many will agree that Benedict Cumberbatch is the only actor they can imagine playing the role to perfection. The series is widely loved; hence, even after so many years, some people hope there will be a fifth season. In an old interview, Cumberbatch was asked his thoughts on being a part of such a big superhero franchise, aka a bigger pond of film. The actor compared the two and gave an interesting answer.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Sherlock & Doctor Strange

The Imitation Game star told The Talks portal, “Well, as far as this being a bigger pond than Sherlock… I don’t think it is. I think Sherlock, for me, has had a bigger reach than something like Dr. Strange because it’s television; it’s more democratic, and more people have seen it. The reach that program has had is extraordinary. It was a sort of stink bomb that I knew was going to go the minute I said yes to doing the role. But I didn’t know just how big it would be — it surprised all of us who made it. But you know, I don’t think, like, ‘It’s getting bigger and more exposing’. I am not really interested in going up and up and up. I don’t think there is much further to go anyway; I like an unrestricted flow of movement — up or down — as far as career goes.”

In the same interview, Benedict Cumberbatch talked about practising meditation, which helped him deal with the chaos of being a Hollywood actor. The Doctor Strange star said that meditation is very helpful in cutting the noise. Benedict was glad he got to experience it before he began his career. “It definitely helps to rebalance and reboot and go, ‘Oh, that’s where you’re at, that’s what’s dragging you away, how to find your centre again.’ Being in the present and in the moment is in the heart of what we do as actors. Amongst the smokes and mirrors of it all, it is about being present,” added the Sherlock star.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch’s last MCU movie was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie’s end-credit scene hints that we might see more of him in future Marvel movies.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Avengers Hat, Fans Say, “Portal Scene With Former Teams Incoming”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News