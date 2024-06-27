Deadpool and Wolverine are finally coming into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. Like all other Marvel movies, fans expect Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to appear in different projects as well. For example, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok, and more. In his recent chat, Marvel boss Kevin Feige indicated that what people are hoping is not entirely wrong. Keep scrolling for more.

A lot of hope has been pinned on this upcoming movie, as the last few Marvel movies did not perform well at the box office. It won’t be wrong for us to say that the studio has lost its charm. However, Hugh’s return as Logan and Wade in the MCU is a winning combination, and the fans are counting the days to witness this year’s most anticipated movie in the theatres.

Recently, Kevin Feige sat for a chat on The Official Marvel Podcast on Spotify, where he teased what’s in store for the fans of Deadpool & Wolverine without giving away many details. As per Cosmic Marvel’s X post, Feige said, “Seeing them interact with TVA agents and people familiar with that organization from Loki S1 and S2 is a thrill.”

For the unversed, the TVA was first introduced in Loki Season 1 along with one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains [played by Jonathan Majors]. In the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, we saw Matthew Macfadyen, aka Mr Paradox, a TVA personnel, and then Wade is also at the TVA; hence, things are setting up for Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ characters.

Kevin Feige also mentioned, “The combination of all those different worlds and all those different flavors, and perhaps even a few more that people won’t know about until they see the movie, is a thrill.” He further added, “The entire thing is just as gory and just as foul-mouthed and just as R-rated as you would expect, but it also is extremely endearing and emotional.”

Someone from Doctor Strange’s movies is expected to appear in the film, as we saw the portal in the trailer. It will also be interesting to see Deadpool & Wolverine interact with Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Stephen Strange. We have to wait a few more weeks to see Logan and Wade on screen.

Shawn Levy directed the MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released in the theatres on July 26.

