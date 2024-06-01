Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg shared the screen for the movie Uncharted, and the duo developed a good rapport over the course of the project. Wahlberg once gave Holland an unconventional gift, but the Spider-Man actor thought it was an adult toy. The Departed star had to later explain it to Tom. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie came out in 2022 and was directed by Ruben Fleischer. It was based on the same name, the video game franchise. The movie did pretty well at the box office and was reportedly made on a budget of $120 million. During the filming of Uncharted, Tom and Mark formed a really close bond. According to The Numbers, the movie earned $148.6 million at the domestic box office; overseas, it collected $252 million. Tom and Mark’s action-adventure movie collected a winning $400.6 million worldwide.

The Marvel star once sat for an interview with Access Hollywood, during which he revealed about Mark Wahlberg’s gift. Tom Holland said his Uncharted co-star gifted him the massage tool during his visit to Mark’s LA-based home. Meanwhile, Insider reported that Holland was confused by the mechanics of this gift and even joked about it. The Spider-Man actor said, “I thought it was the type of self-pleasure. I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman.”

Tom Holland was reportedly in the interview with Mark Wahlberg, and the former teased the latter, saying, “I didn’t know you; it’s Hollywood baby! Who knows what’s gonna happen?” Both actors laughed it off, while Mark later took to his social media to post a video demonstrating how the massage tool works.

Mark Wahlberg said, “Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? Power Plate Pulse. This is a massage tool for muscle recovery. Nothing else. Muscle recovery.”

More about Uncharted-

The film’s official synopsis states, “Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.”

On the professional front, Tom Holland was last seen in the series The Crowded Room. He is also reportedly set to appear as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.

