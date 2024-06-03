Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He ‘Cried’ While Filming Netflix Eric

The Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has recently taken on a deeply emotional role in Netflix’s miniseries Eric. Created by Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan, this psychological thriller stars Cumberbatch as Vincent, a troubled puppeteer whose son is missing and finds solace in the titular blue monster puppet, a creature based on his son’s drawings.

While Cumberbatch’s emotional performance in Eric was only for the show, he opened up about his moment when he “literally cried” while filming Eric when he saw the monster puppet for the first time.

Benedict Cumberbatch shares his emotions about Eric

Benedict Cumberbatch shared his experience filming the show and admitted to being emotional at the Next on Netflix event. During a surprise appearance on stage, he said, “We had this fantastic operator Olly and his team creating this incredible life-size — for a monster — thing. It was fantastic. Those guys know what they’re doing. And there was so much humour in what he was doing, which might not work through the whole piece, but at times, it will be great. And he was very inventive.”

He admitted to being uplifted by that fluffy monster and said, “I literally cried the day I realized what he was doing, which must have been about four months in. He showed me the headgear, and I put it on.” Cumberbatch continued, “He has this thing across his eyes, which relays four different camera points that are static camera shots to show him the acting space that he’s in. So he’s seeing himself move through space. He’s not seeing where he’s going himself. He’s seeing the image that you’re seeing as a viewer, but from static points, and having to deliver a performance’ while not falling over or ‘bumping into things.’”

The Marvel star concluded his feelings saying, “It’s a miraculous skill. So we formed a very close bond.”

What is Eric all about?

Netflix’s new miniseries Eric is set in 1980s New York, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, and Ivan Morris Howe. The show entails a thrilling plot where a desperate father, Vincent is in search of his missing 9-year-old son, Edgar who went missing on his way to school. To cope with his trauma, Vincent calms himself by clinging to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric. He is convinced that if he can get Eric on TV, his son might come home.

Eric is streaming on Netflix.

