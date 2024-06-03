Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding festivities have been rather intimate. Unlike the last time around in Jamnagar, only limited glimpses have surfaced on the internet. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan in his new makeover is currently going viral, and netizens cannot help but notice the uncanny resemblance with Johnny Depp. Scroll below for all the details!

Shah Rukh Khan has his hands full with multiple projects. After delivering a hat trick of success in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, he is now working on King with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Amidst it all, Shah Rukh Khan graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding festivity in Italy. Their wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, were also in attendance. There are viral videos of the superstar having a gala time and interacting with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. But netizens couldn’t help but notice his new hairdo.

A viral video showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a royal blue suit. He wraps a white scarf around his neck. His face is partially covered with hair fringes in the front. The superstar also sports a bearded avatar. The glimpses confused fans, and many questioned if it was Johnny Depp, who graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s celebrations.

A user commented, “Kinda looking like Johny Depp”

Another wrote, “Johnny depp banne ki kosis”

“Pakistani version of Johnny Depp,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “Wow! He looks like Johnny Depp”

LATEST : King Khan, AbRam and Gauri Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, Italy ❤️🔥 #ShahRukhKhan #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/aJddoaGZmy — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 2, 2024

We’ve seen the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor sporting a similar look on numerous occasions. In fact, he was seen in almost the same avatar during the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in Virginia.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife, Amber Heardhttps://t.co/yyQIJO01od pic.twitter.com/d03kEOBeiI — Ripples Nigeria (@RipplesNG) June 2, 2022

In our wildest dreams, now we know who can possibly replace Johnny in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 as Captain Jack Sparrow!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple projects lined up. Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Jawan sequel are among other films in his kitty.

