Natasa Stankovic Puts Her Wedding Pictures With Hardik Pandya Back On Instagram, Fans Wonder About A Patch-Up, ‘Relax Guys..Sab Theek Hai’

Divorce rumors have been swirling around Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic for weeks. The conversation started after the Serbian model removed the Pandya surname from Instagram and all her wedding photos. But fans were surprised when they noticed Natasa had unarchived her wedding pictures on Instagram.

There have been rumors for weeks now that Serbian model Natasa Stankovic has broken up with her husband. Stankovic left Bollywood after getting married to cricketer Hardik Pandya.

According to a Reddit post, her Instagram name change, absence from Hardik‘s IPL 2024 matches, and removal of wedding photos from social media garnered attention recently. Also, it has been a while since they last shared anything about one another on social media. The last time Pandya shared a photo of himself with Natasa and his son was Valentine’s Day. In contrast to last year, Hardik likewise didn’t post a birthday wish or anything on her birthday. But eagle-eyed fans noticed that Natasa had returned the wedding pictures after divorce speculations went viral.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, and had their first child, son Agastya, on July 30. In a lavish celebration on February 14, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, they reaffirmed their marriage vows in front of close friends and family. But in the last few weeks, these wedding pictures have become the subject of many crazy rumors.

Additionally, rumors circulated that Hardik would have to give his wife about 70% of his net worth. After the duo decided to keep mum about the speculations, many people ridiculed Natasa online and expressed sympathy for the cricket player. Many people were surprised to learn that Natasa had restored her wedding photos amid all the trolls and rumors.

The couple held a three-day wedding celebration and renewed their vows with both Hindu and white ceremonies. Even though Natasa reposted the pictures, the couple has not yet made an official statement.

