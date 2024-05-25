Hardik Pandya is currently having a bad time. His Mumbai Indians team was knocked out of the IPL playoffs race, and Pandya received the maximum negativity. Due to the slow over rate during Mumbai’s last match, BCCI banned him from playing one IPL match and even charged him with a penalty. Now, out of nowhere, his separation rumors from his wife Natasa Stankovic have stormed the internet. While we know enough about Hardik, let’s dig deep down into some lesser-known details about Natasa!

About Natasa Stankovic and her career

For those who don’t know, Natasa was born in Požarevac, Republic of Serbia, SFR Yugoslavia, on March 4, 1992. Currently aged 32, she moved to India in 2012. She wanted to pursue a career in acting but started her professional journey by being a model at Johnson & Johnson. Within a year of moving to India, Natasa bagged her first film in Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha (2023). In the film, she was seen in the Aiyo Ji dance number.

After Satyagraha, Natasa Stankovic was also a part of Bigg Boss 8. She was also a part of the film titled ‘7 Hours to Go’ (2016). Natasa even featured in the Mehbooba song from Fukrey Returns (2017) and also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-led Zero (2018). She was also seen in Nach Baliye 9.

In 2019, Natasa Stankovic entered the world of web series with The Holiday. While all these projects gave her decent exposure, Natasa attained maximum fame after featuring in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s DJ Waley Babu song.

Natasa’s marriage with Hardik Pandya

It all started in 2018 when Natasa’s presence at Hardik Pandya‘s birthday party sparked rumors about their dating. Back then, it was just a friendship, but in October 2019, Natasa reportedly called Pandya her best friend, thus hinting at their close bond. In January 2020, the news of their engagement broke the internet, attracting reactions from all over.

A much bigger surprise came in May 2020 when it was revealed that Natasa Stankovic was pregnant. In July 2020, she and Hardik welcomed their son, Agastya, into the world. As the pandemic was over and the relationship between the two continued to bloom, the duo tied the knot on 14th February 2023 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Net worth of Natasa Stankovic

While Natasa hasn’t witnessed any breakthrough roles in her acting career, she continues doing well professionally. She has made enough fortune through brand endorsements, ad shoots, and appearances in films and songs, and her net worth is said to be 20 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates & stories!

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Struggles To Understand Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan’s Movies, “I Am Still Trying To Learn…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News