Over the years, Indian Premier League, aka IPL, has given a stage for some really promising and supremely talented Indian players. These players went on to even make a big impact in international cricket. One such player is Hardik Pandya, who has created his own space as a star cricketer in the Indian team. Keep reading to know more!

Hardik is known for his powerful hitting in the game and even giving breakthroughs with his bowling. And when it comes to fielding, we all know how charged up he’s on the field. So, Hardik could be described as a complete all-rounder and an asset for the team. He’s also displayed his leadership skills on several occasions.

Hardik Pandya started his IPL career in the year of 2015. Back then, he played for Mumbai Indians, with a price tag of 10 lakh for the season. With the same price, he played for Mumbai for the next two seasons, i.e., till 2017. During these years, Hardik displayed his hitting skills, which helped him bag a big paycheck in the next season.

In 2018, Hardik Pandya played for Mumbai Indians, and this time, he was given a staggering salary of 11 crores. This was indeed a massive hike for Hardik, and interestingly, Mumbai retained him for the same price for the next three seasons till 2021. The amount was huge, but he proved he was worth every penny.

In 2022, Hardik Pandya went to the camp of the newly formed Gujarat Titans, and there, he bagged a salary of 15 crores. Apart from his batting and bowling skills, Hardik also captained the team and led it to win the IPL title. So, it was obvious that Gujarat would retain, and that’s what exactly happened. In 2023, Hardik remained with Gujarat for the same amount.

In the auction for IPL 2024, in a surprising turn of events, Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians through an all-cash transaction. He was bought for a salary of 15 crores. Interestingly, Hardik also received 50% of the undisclosed transfer given to Gujarat Titans by Mumbai Indians.

As we can see, Hardik Pandya has come a long way in his IPL career. After starting from 10 lakh, he’s enjoying the highest salary at 15 crores. If calculated, it’s a monstrous growth of 14900%.

