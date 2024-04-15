So far, IPL 2024 has been quite exciting. On April 14, Mumbai Indians (MI) played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai. MI won the toss against CSK, and Hardik Pandya decided to field first. Pandya’s team was challenged with a target of 207 runs by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s players.

The match was quite exciting and filled with immense tension. Both teams played well, especially Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. However, in the end, CSK won the IPL match on April 14th against MI. But one thing fans can’t stop praising is Rohit Sharma’s performance on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Everyone’s favourite Hitman gave his best to ensure his team won the match. He scored 105 runs in the game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sharma created a history of being the only cricketer who scored two centuries in the IPL. Despite giving his best, his team lost the match, and the sadness was visible in Sharma’s face, when the players were congratulating CSK with the customary post-match handshake.

In a video shared by a fan online, a dishearted Rohit Sharma is seen walking alone, with his head down, while others are shaking hands. The Hitman’s fans reacted to the video and tried to cheer him up with positive messages. One person wrote, “T20 World Cup me bhi aisa performance chahiye”. Another posted, “Rohit Sharma should keep his head up & not lose confidence because India needs his confidence in upcoming WC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

One person tweeted, “Lone warrior. As always loved watching him play. Imagine if he also did not score,it would have been a disaster”.

Check out the reactions below –

T20 world cup me bhi aisa performance chahiye — A K $ H A Y  (@Akshay_Patil_07) April 15, 2024

Legend don’t worry, everyday is not good.👍🏻 — Deepak. (@TheCricTeam) April 15, 2024

Rohit Sharma should keep his head up & not lose confidence because India needs his confidence in upcoming WC. — Junaid Khawar (@jjkhawar) April 15, 2024

Lone warrior. As always loved watching him play. Imagine if he also did not score,it would have been a disaster — Geetika🏏 (@Geetikatuli) April 15, 2024

This will hurt him badly. He capable of winning it from nowhere. Yesterday it did not happen. He will be furious with him — AK-47 (@itsmeAK_47) April 15, 2024

Ofcourse he isn't happy with himslef….he shouldn't be…as a ardent fan of rohit sharma neither am I. He remained unbeaten yet his team lost… But the one thing I know is that he's gonna come back from this….& There will never be another incidence as such…he will win many — Abhas (@Abhas61274312) April 15, 2024

17 runs off last 17 balls played

Bro even surpassed Dhoni — 𝕏 (@lfamail) April 15, 2024

Fighting innings from our Indian captain @ImRo45 didn't get much strike in the middle overs + no support from the other end yet never gave up kept fighting like a lone warrior for the team ONE MAN ARMY 💙 — Mohammed Ibrahim (@Ibrahim_4285) April 15, 2024

It takes a lot of guts to be Rohit Sharma

He's the current Indian captain still playing under some captain

Unbelievable sportsmanship 💯🫡 — Danish Sheikh🍥 (@Danish01699) April 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI) team is struggling to perform up to its potential for IPL 2024. So far, the team has played six matches and won only two, so far. The team is currently at the eighth spot in the IPL Points table.

Must Read: IPL 2024: Andre Russell Is Enjoying Much Deserved 607% Higher Salary After Starting With 2.26 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News