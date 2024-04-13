MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar & Rohit Sharma Reunite But There’s a Catch! Netizens React: “GOATs In One Frame”

The cricket fever in India thrives like no other. The passion and enthusiasm that people have for this beloved game, runs very deep. Similarly, Cricketers are like godly figures, and over the years, India has seen some great cricketers, many of whom have gone on to get legendary status. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma are some of the cricketers who have been pioneers on that list. And while the three have played together before, a recent photo of them together is sparking a frenzy on the internet.

Amidst the new IPL 2024 season, where both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are competitors, this new picture of Thala and Hitman together is quite interesting. People believe the three are shooting for an advertisement together, which is still from that particular shoot.

Sachin, Dhoni, and Sharma were shooting for an AD together during the IPL season, but they were not on our bingo cards, which was a welcome surprise. The excitement that fans felt just looking at these pictures is palpable. Many took to the social media site X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to this viral photo.

Check Out The Reactions Here:

While it looks like these are from an upcoming ad, spotting these three cricket legends in one frame is a once-in-a-golden-ticket opportunity. And judging by the excitement of these fans, this advertisement is about to go viral.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stepped down from captaincy from their respective IPL teams, CSK & Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored two wins in the current tournament, and CSK has won three matches.

The two teams are set to face off against one another in the IPL 2024.

