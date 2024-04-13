Mumbai Indians Ex-Cap Rohit Sharma & Sohail Khan Are Ex-Brothers-In-Law? His Interesting 'Khan-daan' Connection & Extended Family Of Salman Khan You Might Not Know!

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma is currently grabbing a lot of headlines thanks to the ongoing IPL season 2024. The cricketer who plays for Mumbai Indians has been replaced by Hardik Pandya as the captain of the team.

Reports suggest that Rohit is considering swapping teams from the next IPL season and might join Delhi’s team henceforth. Meanwhile, he was seen last week on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Rohit is often accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who keeps praying for Rohit‘s win while he hits fours and sixes on the field. But do you know who Ritika is? While the world knows she is a fashion designer, what the world might not know is that Ritika’s connection with Salman Khan’s family!

Yes, you read that right. Ritika is connected to the Khan-daan, and Rohit Sharma is also connected. Ritika is the first cousin of Seema Sajdeh and Bunty Sajdeh. Seema was married to Sohail Khan and co-parented their children Nirvan Khan and Yohaan Khan after their divorce.

So Sohail Khan and Rohit Sharma have been brothers-in-law at one point in time. And Sohail used to be Ritika Sajdeh’s Jiju at some point! Rohit Sharma’s brother-in-law Bunty Sajdeh also owns a cricket management company that manages A-listers.

The Hitman of the Indian Cricket team married Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. The couple date each other since 2008. They have a beautiful daughter, Samaira. For the unversed, Ritika was Rohit’s manager when she worked at her cousin Bunty Sajdeh’s company Cornerstone Sports, which also manages Sania Mirza and KL Rahul.

Coming to Ritika Sajdeh’s cousin Seema Sadeh, the cousin sisters share the same profession and are fashion designers. Seema was married to Sohail Khan from 1998 to 2022. The couple were separated for many years till they filed for a divorce in 2022.

Like Rohit Sharma, who is connected to Khandaan remotely, Sohail Khan is actively connected to sports and is the owner of Mumbai Heroes, a team of the Celebrity Cricket League.

