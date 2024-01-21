Sania Mirza is finally divorced from Shoaib Malik, and her family has confirmed that the divorce happened way before Shoaib married actress Sana Javed. The world was surprised when on a lazy Saturday morning, Shoaib dropped pictures of his Nikaah with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Everyone wanted to know what happened with Sania.

Now, in a public letter, Sania’s family and team have confirmed that the sportswoman has been divorced for a few months. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have a son whom they will co-parent.

However, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sania Mirza’s father has confirmed that she sought a khula rather than Talaq and that is why Shoaib moved ahead and married Sana Javed.

Difference between Talaq & Khula

Coming to the divorce. A few days ago, Sania Mirza dropped a cryptic note about divorce. Following the note was Shoaib Malik’s third Nikaah. Sania‘a father has clarified that she sought Khula and not Talaq. Khula gives the right to a Muslim woman to demand divorce post-separation from her husband. As soon as a woman seeks a Khula, her marriage is terminated. Regarding the kids, custody remains with the mother.

What Happens in a Talaq

A husband can seek talaq and initiate the process of divorce. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married in 2010 and used to live in Dubai.

A few days ago, Sania shared a cryptic note that said, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.

The family currently has requested privacy for them.

