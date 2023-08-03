Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been in the headlines for their alleged divorce a few months back. The speculations were fueled by Sania’s cryptic messages since November 2022, although neither Shoaib nor Sania had responded to the rumours and the couple continued to woo their fans and followers with their OTT series ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. But it seems the cat is finally out of the bag with the latest event that has brought the spotlight back on the couple’s divorce.

Earlier, the former Pakistani team captain’s bio on social media read, “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar”. But it’s no longer the same as the veteran T20 all-rounder has changed the bio on his official Instagram account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik seems to have removed the ‘husband’ reference from his Instagram handle which has left the fans speculating that Sania and Shoaib are finally heading for a separation soon.

Last year on November 11, Sania Mirza first sparked the rumours about their split by sharing a cryptic Instagram story with the line that read, “Where do broken hearts go? Find Allah.” It has been alleged that the cause of their divorce is the cricketer’s purported extramarital affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

Back in 2011, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was seen in a steamy photoshoot alongside the former captain. After Sania’s divorce rumours, people started assuming that Ayesha Omar’s proximity to Shoaib perhaps didn’t go down well for his relationship with his wife Sania Mirza. However, Shoaib had denied all the divorce rumours and kept insisting that they were just ‘busy in fulfilling their sporting commitments’.

In an interview on Geo Sports earlier this year, when Shoaib Malik was asked about his opinion on how to revive India-Pakistan bilateral cricket, the host said, “Should we ask Sania Mirza to help out?” In response to this, the sportsman said, “Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together!”

Meanwhile, Ayesha has also dismissed all the rumours about her affair with Shoaib Malik by saying that she would never be attracted to a married or committed man.

For the unversed Sania Mirza, who retired from professional tennis last year, tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple has a son named Izhaan.

Must Read: Sunil Grover’s Performance In ‘Jawan’ Will Be Loved By Audiences Still It Won’t Be A Big Breakthrough For Him: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News