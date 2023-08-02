Time and again, we have seen multiple actors opening up about their struggling phases and not getting enough work in the industry. While some of them are staying away from the limelight after making it big in the industry, others are giving their everything to stay in the game. The latest actor to open up about the same is Rohit Roy, who’s often seen doing side roles in big films and is currently in the news for his appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The actor, who has been a part of films like Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, Shootout At Lokhandwala and others, was earlier in the news for exiting the stunt-based reality show due to an injury. Scroll down to know what he said in his latest interview.

Recently, Rohit Roy, brother of TV and Bollywood fame Ronit Roy, recalled asking filmmakers for work and even asking Karan Johar to give him work. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he revealed, “I have called people and said that I want to work with you. Recently, I called Karan Johar and said that I have known you for such a long time, and I am doing good work, you say that I am doing good work, so why are you not giving me work?”

He further adds, “I have realised that there are so many people who are there, who are doing their own thing. Everybody is on their own struggle.”

Rohit Roy further jokingly adds, “Maybe after this interview, Karan will call me and say that I am a part of Rocky Aur Rani Part 2.” Adding that he will never play Ranveer Singh’s sidekick he might play Roy’s younger brother.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is making headlines for his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

