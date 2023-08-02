Retired professional boxer Mike Tyson needs no introduction. The man – nicknamed ‘Iron Mike.’ ‘Kid Dynamite’ and ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet,’ is someone who shouldn’t be messed with, and in April 2022, a man flying along with him felt the consequences – literally, of doing so firsthand.

As per reports, in April 2022, Tyson got in an airplane brawl – not a mid-air brawl, but while the flight was still on the tarmac. Read on to know all about it and even watch the video of the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by TMZ in April 2022, Mike Tyson got in an airplane brawl and threw a flurry of punches at a fellow passenger while aboard a Florida-bound flight. The site reported that the man who received the punches was intoxicated and “wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.” According to the report, the former boxing champion was initially friendly with fellow passengers but later lost his cool.

Detailing the incident, TMZ Sports reported that the incident occurred on April 20 at around 10:30 PM PT. The plane fight happened after Mike Tyson boarded a San Francisco International Airport flight to Florida. A witness on the plane revealed that Iron Mike was initially cool when boarding the flight with all the other passengers. The altercation happened between Tyson and the passenger sitting behind him before the flight took off.

As per the report, the man sitting directly behind the former heavyweight champ kept trying to talk to him, making the boxer increasingly agitated. Mike reportedly even told the man to calm down. The site stated, “When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says [Mike] started to throw several punches at the man’s face.” The man was bloodied and is said to have received medical care. A witness said Mike walked off the plane seconds after the altercation occurred.

TMZ even obtained a video of the incident showing Mike Tyson throwing a flurry of blows at the man. The footage also sees the man – who later has a bloodied forehead, complain about Mike attacking him after he ‘requested’ an autograph. Check out the video here:

As per the site, the man who received several punches from Mike Tyson reported the incident to police.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting news and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Did You Know Ryan Gosling & Blake Lively Were Rumoured To Be Dating Before She Got Married To Ryan Reynolds? The Former Couple Allegedly Spotted “Smiling, Laughing” At Disneyland [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News