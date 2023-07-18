Getting caught while having s*x is one of the most embarrassing moments anyone would encounter. No one wants their lovemaking time to be disturbed, but when it really turns out to be a turn-off when someone interrupts. However, it would be a disaster when the person interrupting is none other than “The Baddest Man on the Planet” Mike Tyson. The same happened as Mike once revealed that he had caught Brad Pitt in bed with his ex-wife, Robin Givens. Read on to find out what happened next!

Before we move ahead, not many would know, but Brad and Givens had dated each other back in the 1980s. They had a shortlived romance which Robin Givens once denied. However, Mike alleged that she cheated on him with the World War Z actor as they were getting divorced after a tumultuous one-year marriage.

Mike Tyson made an appearance on Graham Besinger’s In Depth with Graham Besinger and opened up about the time when he had once caught Brad Pitt in bed with his ex-wife, Robin Givens. He revealed that he was on his way to Robin in hopes of getting some action before hitting a court hearing but got extremely angry to catch Brad having s*x with his ex-wife. “You should have seen his face when he saw me. ” said the former Boxer.

While Mike and his then-wife were preparing for the divorce, he would often go for ‘quickie’. Surprisingly it was Mike who got scared when he caught his ex-wife and Brad Pitt having the action. He was afraid that Pitt would attack with the sort of martial arts. “He was scared the sh*t. I was scared, too, cause this is pre-Matrix. That Brazilian Karate sh*t trying to run but coming back,” added Mike Tyson.

However, for the Baddest Man on the Planet, it was a surprise as the young Brad got ahead of him when he wanted the action. “This particular day, someone beat me to the punch,” added Mike.

