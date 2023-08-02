Ryan Gosling is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood who is not only known for his acting chops but also grabs attention with his charm and handsome looks. But do you know how Ryan decided to become an actor? Well, the La La Land actor once mentioned that he stepped into the industry because of his first crush. Want to know who that person is? Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, Ryan is now basking in the glory of the success of his recently released movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, where he played Ken doll’s character. Noone could have portrayed Kenergy better than him.

Now, coming back to the actor’s journey of becoming an actor. Once, earlier in an interview with The Company Magazine, Ryan Gosling revealed that growing up, he never had friends and was quite a ‘lonely child’. Television was his only friend, and because of his first crush, 19060s American s*x symbol Raquel Welch, he wanted to become an actor.

Talking about the same, the ‘Barbie‘ actor shared, “I was a lonely child, I didn’t do well at school, and TV was my only friend. Then, one day, I saw Raquel Welch on The Muppet Show … She was the first crush I ever had, and I thought, ‘How do I get to meet this woman?’ And then I thought, ‘Well, she’s on TV, so to meet her I have to get on TV myself.'”

However, Ryan’s family had always been very religious. Once the Notebook actor shed light on his Mormon upbringing and revealed in a 2017 interview with The Guardian, “We were brought up pretty religious. My mother admits it: She says, you were raised by a religious zealot. She’s different now, but at the time, it was a part of everything – what they ate, how they thought…”

Did you know that Ryan Gosling’s love for Raquel Welch brought him into the film industry? Well, thank God it did, and we found a gem of an actor!

