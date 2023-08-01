Jim Carrey is among the most talented actors and comedians in Hollywood. Throughout his illustrious career, the actor has made millions laugh out loud. However, he also did some method acting and ended up pissing off Martin Freeman. Freeman was so mad at Carrey going the extra mile to play the role of Andy Coffman in the comedian’s biographical drama, that he once slammed the Yes Man’s star’s approach at method acting.

Jim began his acting journey with the 1983 Canadian television film, Introducing Janet. He further did more gigs and established himself as a leading actor. Not only movies, he also ruled the small screens with his unmatchable comic timing.

Jim Carrey played the lead role in the 1999 biopic Man On The Moon. The movie detailed the life of comedian Andy Coffman and his struggle days. In order to play the character, Carrey instructed everyone not to address him as Jim but Andy. He would not even reply to those calling him Jim. He even spent four months without breaking the character. His idea of method acting was not praised by Martin Freeman and the latter even slammed him for the same.

In 2021, The Hobit star interacted with hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble on Off Menu podcast and criticised The Mask actor. Martin Freeman said, “For me and I’m sure, genuinely sure Jim Carrey is a lovely and smart person, but it was the most self aggrandizing selfish, f***ing narcissistic, bollocks I’ve ever seen.” He added, “And the idea that anything in our culture would celebrate that or support it is deranged. I mean, literally deranged?”

Freeman continued to slam Jim Carrey and said, “I am a very lapsed catholic but if you believe in transubstantiation, then you’re going somewhere along the line of, ‘I became the character,’ no you didn’t, you’re not supposed to become the f***ing character because you’re supposed to be open to stuff than happens in real life because someone at some stage is going to say ‘cut’ and there’s no point going, ‘What does cut mean because I’m Napoleon?’ Shut up.” The Sherlock star even mentioned that an actor needs to stay grounded.

