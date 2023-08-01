The Kardashian-Jenner clan is always making headlines for all the controversies and drama in their lives. They never fail to entertain the audience with their reality TV shows and keep them updated about their lives. A clip from The Kardashians is currently making rounds on social media in which Kim Kardashian could be heard guessing the gender of Kylie Jenner’s second baby as per some superstition. The clip has gone viral with netizens trolling the socialite but admitting that she was right.

Kim grew to fame along with her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, and their mom, Kris Jenner, via the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The entire Kardashian-Jenner fam has lived their lives in the public eye and are often subjected to trolls.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest one in the family, had daughter Stormi with then-beau Travis Scott when she was just 20. In September 2021, the former couple announced they were expecting their second child and had a baby boy who they first named Wolf but later changed to Aire.

In the clip shared by an Instagram handle named @kardashians,reels, Kim could be heard guessing Kylie’s second baby’s gender. She says, “I think it’s a boy.” As Kris and Kylie wonder how the SKIMS founder could be so sure, she continues, “You are skinnier this way (bringing her hand closer), you are prettier than you were last time. The girls take the beauty to give it to themselves. The boys, like, know whats up, and they just like, let you be a little bit prettier.”

Reacting to the clip, netizens began trolling her bizarre method of assuming the baby’s gender but later admitted that the result turned out to be right. An IG user wrote, “the fact that she was right is crazy.”

A second one penned, “the way she’s right though.”

Many trolled her as one wrote, “Logic left the chat” while another penned, “That’s the DUMBEST thing I’ve Heard pls read biology.”

A third one trolled Kim Kardashian’s fans by saying, “it’s a 50/50 statistic lol.”

