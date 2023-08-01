Taylor Swift has gifted her tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus each.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter reportedly handed out the six-figure bonuses to the truckers who have been carting her equipment all over the USA for her ‘Eras’ tour.

Taylor Swift is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, meaning she shelled out $5 million in bonuses.

A source told TMZ that the money was an “end of the tour” bonus as Taylor Swift comes to the end of the US leg of her tour, before moving on to Mexico.

The ‘Blank Space‘ singer’s nationwide tour has already taken in $1 billion in sales.

And, the star also gifted a “very generous amount” to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and other staff.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the ‘Bad Blood‘ singer’s concerts in the US city of Seattle generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, said the activity beats the previous record in Seattle, which was generated by Seattle Seahawks’ fans during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dr Caplan-Auerbach told CNN: “The shaking was twice as strong and absolutely doubled it.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

