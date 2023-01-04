Sherlock, the mystery crime drama series has a very loyal fanbase and it is still one of the most loved television series. Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the crime drama aired from 2010 – 2017 and received a lot of from the audience. Guess what? The maker of the series has an update on season 5.

After the huge success of season 4, fans were eagerly waiting for season 5 but it didn’t happen. Recently, the creator of the mystery drama series Steven Moffat revealed that he will start writing season 5 ‘tomorrow’ if Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman agreed to reprise their respective roles as Sherlock and Watson. Scroll down to read the latest update on your favourite TV series.

During an interview with BBC, Sherlock creator Steven Moffat issued a public plea to Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. He acknowledged that they are on bigger and better things and then added a tongue-in-cheek comment by saying – “Martin and Benedict – Please come back.” The last season of Sherlock was released in 2017 and it feels like an eternity ago now. But without roping in these two actors thinking about Sherlock season 5 is not possible.

Notably, not only Sherlock’s creator but Benedict Cumberbatch also spoke about the continuation of the series and picking up where they left off. He said, “oh look, I still never say never. You know, I really like that character… it’s just the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe soon now to see it have another life.” The actor further added, “I think, wonderful as it is, it’s had its moment for now. But that’s not to say it wouldn’t have another iteration in the future.”

For the unversed, crime drama TV series Sherlock first aired in 2010. It is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective series. The popular series has been praised for its writing, direction, and action. It was nominated for several awards including, Emmys and GoldenGlobes.Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes was loved by all.

So will Sherlock season 5 will ever happen? As of now, we can only say- Hey, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, the ball is now officially in your court.

