Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt back in 2016. But the trouble continued for years as the couple battled for custody of their 6 children and later their French winery. Looks like the Maleficent actress is finally giving another chance to love and the lucky man is Paul Mescal. The best part of it all? Daughter Shiloh approves. Scroll below for details!

Earlier there had been rumours that Angelina was involved with The Weekend. They were spotted together multiple times but looks like those meet and greets were for a professional work. Meanwhile, Brad has been linked with multiple women just within this year and the list includes Emily Ratajkowski and Ines de Ramon.

Angelina Jolie was spotted with Aftersun actor Paul Mescal in London yesterday. The 26-year-old actor currently stars in A Streetcar Named Desire, a play which was recently held at Almeida Theatre. Everyone knows how much the actress and her 6 kids enjoy theatre and often attend live shows.

Angelina Jolie was spotted at the Almeida Theatre café along with Paul Mescal. The picture shared by his fan account on Instagram has sparked dating rumours. But what remains interesting is that daughter Shiloh (16) accompanied her momma and it only makes us wonder if she approves?

For those who don’t know, Paul Mescal rose to fame with the 2020 Hulu series Normal People. The actor was committed to American musician Phoebe Bridgers but recent reports suggested that the duo has called off the engagement.

Well, all we hope is Angie is happy and living her best life after the Brad Pitt drama for years.

On the professional front, Angelina Jolie will be directing a fictional adaptation of the novel Without Blood. The project stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir. Maria and The Kept are her other upcoming projects.

