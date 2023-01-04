Everyone across the world has been praying for Jeremy Renner, who suffered fatal injuries during a snowplough accident on New Year’s. The unfortunate incident took place near Reno, Nevada which led to blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries. Our Hawkeye went through surgery and was reportedly in ICU. Here comes a sigh of relief as he himself shares a health update along with a picture of himself. Scroll below for details!

On the morning of New Year’s, Jeremy was clearing the snow when his machine malfunctioned and ran over his legs. There was a massive loss of blood and the Avengers star immediately had to be airlifted to hospital. He was earlier said to be “criticial but stable.”

Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram handle this morning and shared a selfie from the hospital bed. One could see the traumatic injuries on his face and his eyes all swollen up. He was wearing his spectacles as he looked straight into the camera. The captioned the post, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and others took to the comment section to wish Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Chris Hemsworth commented.

Chris Evans wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi commented, “My brother I love you.”

Avengers: Endgame creators Russo Brothers also wrote, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

Chris Pratt reacted, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Take a look at the post shared by Jeremy Renner below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

We wish a speedy recovery to Jeremy Renner!

