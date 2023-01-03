Batman. When we take the name of this superhero which actors come to your mind? Well, i guess it’s a long list including names like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson. Well, what if I tell you this list could have one more caped crusader in the form of Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

As per the actor’s own confession, Cillian auditioned for the part finally of Bruce Bane in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The actor screen tested for the role donning the bat-suit opposite Amy Adams but the role went to Christian Bale. And here’s what he once said about it.

During a past conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cillian Murphy revealed that he auditioned to play Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight before landing the part of Scarecrow. In a clip now available online we see the then-20 year old star dressed incompletely in a batsuit while testing for the part.

Opening up about the audition, Cillian Murphy said, “I don’t believe I was close to landing that role. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it.”

Peaky Blinders actor added, “For me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material.”

Check out the video here:

Cillian Murphy on his 'Batman Begins' audition 🦇 “The only actor who was right for that part [was] Christian Bale … for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into that character, Scarecrow … I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material" (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/1VrDB6b8jr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 26, 2021

What do you think of Cillian Murphy’s audition? Also, do you think he would have made a good Batman? Let us know in the comments.

