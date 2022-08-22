We all, of course, cannot forget the day when Jason Momoa put up that picture on his Instagram handle with Ben Affleck and confirmed the news that he is indeed joining Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom or popularly known as Aquaman 2. Fans across the globe were only thrilled to know the news and their curiosity for the same peaked even more. Now as the movie inches closer to its set release date some details have been coming out. While Affleck is all set to play Bruce Wayne, not sure if he turns Batman.

If you are unaware, which is rare, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to Jason’s standalone Atlantis saga that is the highest-grossing solo film under the DCEU umbrella. The movie that stars the Game Of Thrones fame as the titular character also stars Amber Heard in the pivotal part of Mera. Ben has joined the cast of the movie to reprise his Bruce Wayne.

But now if the reports are anything to go by, Ben Affleck will reprise Bruce Wayne but will not be seen turning into the Batman. Yes, you heard it right. The reports on the internet claim that the Batman v Superman star is not going to wear the Cape Crusader costume in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and will only be limited to Bruce.

As per Screenrant, Ben Affleck will not be in a very huge chunk of the movie. The actor will appear in a scene or two in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The report says that his involvement is serving as a connecting tissue between the two films because the release calendar flipped and the Jason Momoa street is releasing after Ezra Miller’s The Flash, which was supposed to be the other way round.

It is said that the Aquaman 2 story doesn’t need to actor to suit up as Batman, this Ben Affleck will be limited to playing Bruce Wayne in his den. On the release will tell the truth. The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 17, 2023.

