Amber Heard is in dire need of money. The actress lost the defamation trial to Johnny Depp and has been ordered to pay a sum of $10.35 million by the court. While she has officially appealed the verdict, there remains little chance that she could escape the situation. Amid the crisis, a p*rn website has offered to pay the Aquaman actress a sum o $10 million to play the leading heroine. Scroll below for details!

Fans have been trying their best to help Amber in whatever way they can. Recently, a Dubai-based man offered to marry Heard and pay off all the money that is due. The voice recording that he sent to the Justice League actress went viral all across social media platforms.

Now, a female-owned adult entertainment company, Zen Models has reportedly offered the lead role to Amber Heard in an X-rated film. As per the India Herald, the information was disclosed in a letter from Veronica Madjarian, president of p*rn website, to the actress’ attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

The letter sent to get Amber Heard on board read, “Dear Ms. Bredehoft: My name is Veronica Madjarian, and I serve as the company’s president. A production firm and modelling agency, Zen Models. A number of adult entertainment video production firms that are interested in giving Ms. Heard a contract to appear in one of their films have gotten in touch with us. Our organisation is prepared to pay Ms. Heard $8,000,000 to appear in a production of adult entertainment. In her name, further payments totaling $1,000,000 would be made to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital. Please get in touch with me at the aforementioned email if she is interested in this offer. Of course, the conditions of her involvement, the site of the shoot, and all the pertinent specifics would have to be worked out. Please let me know if Ms. Heard would consider this opportunity. Very Truly yours, Veronica Madjarian.”

Will Amber Heard take the offer? That sounds highly unlikely given the genre but there’s no denying that she could really use that money.

Time will tell what happens! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

