Rumours have been afloat that Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae might be in talks for his Marvel debut. One would know that most of the confirmed additions to the MCU start with speculations. Just recently, many new rumours were afloat around the casting of the Fantastic Four film.

Superman star Henry Cavill was said to be eyed for the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming MCU film. Not just him but Stranger Things’ Joe Keery was speculated to be in talks for Human Torch’s character, while Fifty Shade of Grey star Jamie Dornan for Richards as well.

Now, from what is being said, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae, who plays the role of Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix original show, might make his Marvel debut. No other details regarding it were shared, neither about his role nor a movie. However, the rumour that began through Twitter and grew up to as big as Lee clearing up the speculations during an interview with SBS Entertainment News.

Turns out, there was no base to the Squid Game star joining Marvel. Lee Jung-Jae said, “The news is wrong. An overseas influencer wrote the rumour on social media probably for fun, and it was reported as fact.” He continued,” I’ve never received an offer from Marvel.” Well, no matter that, fans will soon see him in season two of the Hwang Dong-Hyuk directorial series.

After the success of the first one, a second season was greenlit by the studios. So far what we know is that Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man will be reprising their roles as they were the only ones who didn’t die. The creepy doll has a boyfriend and will be seen in the upcoming season.

Squid Game’s creator also said that more exciting and terrifying games are planned for the sequel. Even though Lee Jung-Jae won’t be seen in Marvel, fans can watch him in season 2 soon.

