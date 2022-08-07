One of the biggest franchises to be making a thunderous buzz across the globe as it fast moves towards the conclusion is Mission Impossible. Tom Cruise’s monstrously successful baby is now gearing up for part 8 and the anticipation is at its all-time high. The makers have been dropping some updates about the event film and that has only left us more excited. What if we tell you that one hint hints toward Henry Cavill’s August Walker’s return?

Mission Impossible 8 as per the updates is being shaped as a potential conclusion to the franchise that has ruled the charts for years. Tom Cruise is of course reprising his much-loved part for the film and that has made us all excited. But the confirmed update was also that the makers are bringing back some of the alumni from Fallout as well.

Yes, you heard that right. It was recently when director Christopher McQuarrie said that some Mission Impossible: Fallout characters will make their way to 8. While a few are confirmed, the suspense that the filmmaker is trying to create around the surprise only leaves Henry Cavill worthy of it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Alongside Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 8 will so star Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames). As per Screenrant, talking about Fallout members coming back, Christopher McQuarrie said, “There is a returning character from Fallout and returning in a delightfully unexpected way… Kind of an Easter egg in part one and then in full force in part two.”

Although there are many other in Fallout including Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Michell Monaghan, Angela Bassett, their apperance won’t be as surprising as the filmmaker is promising. So if that is considered, the only name left is Henry Cavill.

However, there are still no confirmation on the same from either parties. But looking at Henry’s fanbase spreading wider with each passing days, it won’t be a tall order to resurrect his August Walker in Mission Impossible 8. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

