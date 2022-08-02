Amber Heard allegedly walked away from millions of dollars when she divorced Johnny Depp. Ever since the new unsealed court docs from the defamation trial went viral, several shocking details have come forward. Just yesterday, we reported that Heard sold her Southern California property for double the amount of what she bought it for.

For the unversed, the Aquaman star is ordered to pay $10.35 million to JD as damages after he won the defamation lawsuit. The actress, whose entire net worth is $8 million, is broke to pay the sum. Meanwhile, Heard has won $2 million over her counterclaim.

Now, as per the unsealed doc, which was verified by The Post, Amber Heard could have received an eight-figure payout from Johnny Depp after their divorce because of his Pirates of the Caribbean 5 salary. The actress was allegedly entitled to receive half the salary of the fifth instalment that JD made, which is $90 million.

Johnny Depp had paid Amber Heard $7 million, which she said that she will be donating. Though, it was found in the recent trial that Amber didn’t give away the money. But she could have allegedly received more than that as a settlement. However, the docs also say that the actress refused to claim more money, even though her lawyers suggested it.

The attorneys called her, “amazingly true to your word that this is not about the money.” Though one can not stop thinking how that extra bucks would have helped Amber in her dire situation now. Meanwhile, though their defamation trial ended, the legal battle continues.

Amber Heard filed an appeal against the verdict. Soon after that Johnny Depp also appealed the $2 million settlement he had to make to the actress. It seems like there is no end to their drama. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

