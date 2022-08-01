The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation lawsuit made headlines for the shocking revelations made during the trial. While many thought that the claims and accusations made by the ex-lovers during the trial were all the dirt, recently released pre-trial court documents proved something else.

As per these now-unsealed documents, both Depp and Heard’s teams tried to submit evidence that was rejected by the court. Read on to know what all was rejected below.

As reported by ET Online, the pre-trial court documents of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case were recently unsealed and they reveal some shocking attempts made by both parties. From Depp’s team attempting to submit n*de photos of the Aquaman actress into evidence to Heard’s team trying to suggest Depp was taking erectile dysfunction medication, read on to know more.

As reported by the entertainment news portal, in the 6,000 pages of pre-trail court documents that were unsealed this weekend, there was quite a lot of information and details about what both sides attempted to submit into evidence. These pieces of evidence were either not approved or were deemed inadmissible by the judge. Some of the docs pertain to alleged evidence that both Heard and Depp’s attorneys made efforts for the jury to evaluate these pieces, but were rejected.

As per the documents, the DCEU actress’s team claims that there was inconsistent metadata in the media submitted by Depp’s lawyers regarding the injuries the Pirates of the Caribbean claimed he sustained and the verbal abuse submitted as evidence. The docs reveal Heard’s team claimed that the video, audio and photographic evidence submitted could possibly have been manipulated and submitted multiple motions requesting the original documents, but they were denied. As per the docs, they even hired a forensic expert who testified that the metadata had “anomalies that call into question the authenticity of the multimedia documents.” His testimony was ultimately not allowed into evidence at the trial.

The now-released documents stated that Johnny Depp’s team argued against efforts made by Amber Heard’s lawyers to submit portions of his medical records as evidence. Docs filed by the Edward Scissorhands actor’s lawyers claimed Heard “wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr Depp’s medical history.” As per the pre-trial documents unsealed, Amber’s team submitted a medication list into evidence that included ‘Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex.’ In response to this, Johnny’s lawyers state that the actress claimed Depp suffered from ‘erectile dysfunction’ and she ‘suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse. Johnny’s lawyers claimed that Heard was only trying to submit this evidence to embarrass him in court.

Another shocking thing unveiled in these pre-trial documents was Heard’s lawyers claiming Depp attempted to submit n*de photos of the actress into evidence. They stated that Johnny Depp was inappropriately seeking to introduce evidence of ‘irrelevant personal matters’ in their motion that listed “n*de pictures of Amber Heard” and “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp” as examples. They also claimed that Depp was “attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

