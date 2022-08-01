Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the ‘IT couple’ of Hollywood back in the day before the whole divorce drama got ugly – and honestly, quite dramatic. They were well-known not just for their sizzling chemistry but also for individual work as actors and at one point there were strong rumours that Brad’s work schedule had a bit to do with their decision to separate. Back in 2016, a report suggested that Jolie hired a private investigator who dug out dirt about Pitt cheating on her with his then-co-star Marion Cotillard.

For the unversed, Brad and Marion worked together on the 2016 war romance film Allied and their pairing was one of the most sizzling in terms of chemistry, at that time. The movie narrated the story of Max and Marianne and the trust issues they face in their marriage around the time of World War 2. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also featured actors like Lizzt Caplan and Simon McBurney in key roles.

Back in 2016, just before Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially filed for a divorce, there were several reports about their relationship being rocky over his involvement with Marion Cotillard. A source told The Post, “She hired a private eye because she felt that he was fooling around with her on the set, and it turns out, he was. And that was the final straw.”

They indicated that Brad Pitt was cheating on Angelina Jolie with Marion Cotillard for over two years and “The atmosphere [off-set] was full of hard drugs and Russian h*okers, and Angie was told Brad got caught up in it.”

Explaining further, about how Angelina Jolie had had enough of Brad Pitt’s lifestyle, the same source mentioned, “He’s in the throes of some insane midlife crisis, and Angie is fed up.”

