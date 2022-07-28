Angelina Jolie, who recently made the headlines for winning the winery case against ex-husband Brad Pitt, is currently based in Rome while directing her next ‘Without Blood’ starring Salma Hayek. While she’s busy professionally, the actress has been spotted with her – they have been accompanying their mother on her recent European trip.

While she was snapped with her other kids recently, Jolie was snapped earlier today with son Pax at London’s Heathrow airport. And let us tell you, their airport fashion is super stylish while it checks boxes marked comfort and expense. Read on to know about their ensemble and how much certain pieces of the look cost – it will leave you shocked.

As reported by the DailyMail, Angelina Jolie opted for style while travelling but didn’t skim on it when it came to comfort. The Maleficent actress was snapped at London’s Heathrow airport in a light, comfy chocolate brown pyjama suit/loungewear ensemble. She styled her attired with a pair of £540 (approx Rs 52,133) Valentino flat slip-on, a pair of gold-rimmed aviator shades and a large black over her shoulder.

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax also knows how to travel in style and comfort. The soon-to-be 19-year-old kid also rocked designer wear at the airport. He put his best fashion foot forward as he styled a rather expensive Dior overshirt – worth £1,250 (approx Rs 1,20,678) with a pair of dark jeans and a white T-Shirt. He accessorized it with grey ON trainers – that matched the Dior overshirt perfectly, a black cap and a shoulder bag.

Take look at pictures of Angelina Jolie and Pax making the airport their runway in designer ensembles here:

Just a question – would you spend this much on a single piece of clothing or on maybe some investments like the down payment for a house or bike or into buying some gold, stocks or shares? Let us know in the comments.

