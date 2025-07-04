You’re aware of how Christopher Nolan prioritizes the theatrical experience. So, it wasn’t a shocker when Universal debuted the first teaser for The Odyssey exclusively in theaters alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth. However, a 70-second sneak peek quietly dropped online on Tuesday, appearing on TikTok and X. Pirated clips were removed almost immediately, but the damage was already done. Viewers had already taken a peek into the myth-heavy chaos of Nolan’s artistry.

The Odyssey teaser marks Christopher Nolan’s latest attempt to keep things cinematic-first, following his very public detachment from Warner Bros. over their 2021 decision to send movies straight to HBO Max. That move pushed Nolan to Universal for Oppenheimer, and he’s stuck with them for The Odyssey, a large-scale reimagining of Homer’s ancient epic.

The teaser showcases intense suspense paired with sweeping IMAX visuals. It begins with vast, deep blue seas accompanied by a resonant voice (likely Robert Pattinson) delivering lines such as (per Variety), “Darkness. Zeus’ laws smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war, and then somehow…somehow he won it.” The dialogue remains intentionally ambiguous, maintaining the director’s signature style.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, looking rugged and shipwrecked. Tom Holland plays his son, Telemachus, and Jon Bernthal appears as a mystery man who seems to know more than he lets on. There’s a glimpse of the Trojan Horse, shown partly submerged in waves, and shadowed in a way only Nolan would do to a prop.

There’s also a cryptic exchange between Telemachus and Bernthal’s character. Bernthal claims he hasn’t seen Odysseus since Troy fell. Telemachus, clearly desperate, presses him for answers. Bernthal then shouts at a group of people around a fire, asking if anyone’s heard rumors about Odysseus. The guesses are: he’s dead, rich, lost, imprisoned. A ragged flag flaps in the wind as the screen reads: One Year From Now.

Eventually, we get our money shot: Odysseus clinging to driftwood in the middle of the sea. Then comes the title and release date — The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.

The cast is massive, too. Alongside Damon, Pattinson, Bernthal, and Holland, the ensemble features Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, Cosmo Jarvis, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, and John Leguizamo. No one’s role has been confirmed publicly yet, but clearly, Nolan’s going full Greek tragedy with some serious star power.

Shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the film promises Nolan-level spectacle with Homer-level drama. And while the official version of the teaser hasn’t been released online, Universal is expected to drop it later this year.

