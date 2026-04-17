Christopher Nolan is one of the most popular filmmakers known for his critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Some of his works include the Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer.

His younger brother, Jonathan Nolan, is also a writer and filmmaker. He has created television shows like Westworld, Person of Interest, and Fallout. Both of them have collaborated on multiple projects. Besides Jonathan, Chris has another brother named Matthew Nolan. Unlike the two, the third Nolan brother went on a different path in life. Let’s find out about him.

Matthew Nolan: The Nolan Brother Who Isn’t A Filmmaker

A lot of people might not be aware that there is a third Nolan brother in the family named Matthew. As per How Stuff Works, Matthew was born in 1968. As per The Guardian, their father, Brendan James Nolan, was a British advertising executive, while their mother, Christina Jensen, worked as a flight attendant and a teacher. The children were raised in London and also stayed in Chicago in their mother’s family house.

Matthew stayed in Chicago and started working as a property dealer. He also married an American woman in 1999. But his life took a different turn after he got in touch with a guy from Florida named Robert Breska, who dealt with gems and had a background in drug trafficking.

As per Newsweek, Breska accused his accountant, Robert Cohen, around 2004 of stealing $7 million from him. Cohen stated that a guy named Mario Quintana, who was their business partner, stole the money. Quintana’s dead body was found later on. The earlier reports stated that he committed suicide. Nolan was a hitman working under the codename Oppenheimer. This is a strange coincidence as his brother, Christopher Nolan, went on to make a film under the same title.

Breska had introduced Nolan to Cohen under the fake name Matthew McCall Oppenheimer, claiming he was an heir to the wealthy Oppenheimer diamond family.

Learning that Christopher Nolan’s fugitive hitman brother’s codename is “Oppenheimer” is actually what turned me around on him entirely as an artist, immediately made me wanna revisit everything — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) July 19, 2023

Arrest Of Matthew Nolan

In 2009, Matthew Nolan was arrested by the Costa Rican authorities for Cohen’s killing. A man named Luis Alonso Douglas Mejia was arrested in 2005, but details pointed to Nolan’s involvement in the overall act. Nolan was never extradited on the charges from the United States, so the Costa Rican government had to drop them in 2010.

Newsweek stated that “Costa Rica contends that ‘Mejia contacted the accused [Nolan] and for a still undetermined amount of money, hired his services, both of them planning the manner in which they would deprive the victim of his freedom, in order to later murder him.” But the authorities could not submit enough evidence.

Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan on the picket line for the writers strike outside Paramount Pictures. pic.twitter.com/oD9RElmewR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

Nolan was never convicted for his involvement in the murder. In 2009, he filed for bankruptcy in Chicago. Meanwhile, Cohen’s daughter told The Daily Mail that her family wants justice. She said, “We believe Matthew Nolan should stand trial in Costa Rica for the murder of my father. I believe that, if Nolan were not from a famous family, it would be a different situation.”

Amid all this, Nolan was arrested for the second time after trying to escape from the Metropolitan Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and possession of contraband. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail for his jailbreak attempt. Both Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, meanwhile, have continued their respective careers in show business.

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