The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy-drama, is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, are reprising their roles from the first film, while Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh are the new additions. The first film not only received positive feedback from both critics and moviegoers but also performed strongly at the box office. It earned $124.7 million in North America and $326.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether the sequel can outgross these domestic and global benchmarks. There is a good chance that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will surpass these targets because it is tracking for a significantly higher domestic opening weekend between $80 million and $95 million, according to recent industry estimates, according to Box Office Pro, compared to the original’s relatively modest $27.5 million opening.

Now, let’s take a look at how much The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn in North America to outgross a film that performed quite well at the box office. We’re talking about Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed WWII biographical drama, Oppenheimer.

So, let’s first take a look at how the 2023 film earned domestically and globally, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Oppenheimer – Box Office Summary

North America: $330.1 million

International: $645.7 million

Worldwide: $975.8 million

What It Means For The Devil Wears Prada 2

The above numbers indicate that The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn at least $330.1 million domestically to surpass Oppenheimer’s North American total. The first film opened to $27.5 million domestically and went on to earn $124.7 million in North America, suggesting a 4.53x multiplier.

However, such a multiplier seems difficult to replicate for a film opening in the $80-95 million range. If the sequel displays similarly strong legs and positive word of mouth, it could aim for a domestic total in the $300 million+ range. And if it demonstrates steady weekday and weekend holds for at least 3-4 weeks after its release, it appears The Devil Wears Prada 2 may have a chance to outgross Oppenheimer domestically. However, these are just early projections, and the final verdict will be clear only after its release on May 1.

What’s The Plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to explore Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digital-centric, algorithm-driven media landscape. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must navigate new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and attempt to keep the magazine afloat. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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