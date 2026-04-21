Project Hail Mary’s solid box-office performance earned it IMAX screens in North America. It has been ruling at #2 in the domestic box office chart ever since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and remains unstoppable, earning solid numbers. The sci-fi movie has beaten the biggest MonsterVerse movie at the worldwide box office. It is a blockbuster in the making. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

The Ryan Gosling starrer Andy Weir adaptation gained three more theaters this past week and collected a solid $20.5 million on its fifth three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declined by 15% from last weekend at the domestic box office. It has reached $285.1 million at the domestic box office. Ryan Gosling’s movie will cross the $300 million milestone very soon.

According to reports, Project Hail Mary collected $21 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the overseas box office. It has a strong presence in international markets as well. The movie declined by 31.4% from last weekend. It reached $288 million overseas after its 5th weekend in over 83 markets. Allied to the $285.1 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total is $573.15 million, thus crossing the $550 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $285.1 million

International – $288.0 million

worldwide – $573.1 million

Surpasses Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire worldwide

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. Written and directed by Adam Wingard, it emerged as the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $571.85 million worldwide. The Ryan Gosling starrer has now surpassed the global haul of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, moving it closer to blockbuster territory.

Check out the worldwide collections of the MonsterVerse movies

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $571.85 million Kong: Skull Island — $568.65 million Godzilla — $524.97 million Godzilla vs Kong — $470.11 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters — $387.30 million

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is on track to beat Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning worldwide in its fifth week. The film is tracking to earn between $650 million and $720 million worldwide in its original run. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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