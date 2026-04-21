The Jaafar Jackson-starrer musical drama, Michael, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. Alongside Tom Cruise’s Digger, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic is certainly among 2026’s most anticipated Hollywood films. The film is reportedly set to be distributed by Lionsgate in the U.S. and by Universal in several international territories.

Michael – Projected Domestic Opening & Early Reviews

According to an industry estimate by Box Office Pro, Michael is tracking to earn between $65 million and $80 million domestically in its opening weekend. Following its Berlin premiere earlier this month, the film received a highly positive response from many critics. Considering the King of Pop’s massive global popularity, it is expected to break multiple box office records and could even become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

Lionsgate’s Highest-Grossing Film (North America)

Many of you might already be aware that Lionsgate has backed multiple blockbuster titles in the past. The list includes The Hunger Games series, The Twilight saga, The John Wick action-thriller franchise, and the Now You See Me films. However, the highest-grossing film among these titles at the North American box office is none other than The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Keep reading to find out how much Michael would need to earn to surpass the 2013 film at the domestic box office.

Let’s take a look at how The Hunger Games: Catching Fire fared at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – Box Office Summary

North America: $424.7 million

International: $440.3 million

Worldwide: $865 million

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that for Michael to beat Catching Fire’s domestic earnings, it would need to earn at least $424.7 million in North America. If the biopic lives up to its $65-80 million opening projection and maintains steady weekday and weekend holds in the weeks following its release, it has a realistic chance to achieve that target and potentially become Lionsgate’s biggest domestic hit of all time. However, the final verdict should become clearer after its theatrical release on April 24.

What Is The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Trailer

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