The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has crossed the $350 million milestone at the domestic box office. The animated sequel is on track to surpass the domestic haul of one of the installments in the main Despicable Me franchise. The sequel dominated the domestic box office charts in its third weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel crossed the $750 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It emerged as the 9th highest-grossing animation post-COVID. The weekend actuals for the overseas box office came in higher than previously reported. The Mario movie will be released in Japan this Friday and is expected to boost the worldwide box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains at #1, with no competition. It collected a solid $36.5 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by 46.4% from the last three-day weekend. With that, the film crossed the $350 million milestone at the North American box office, and its domestic total stands at $356.7 million.

Set to surpass Despicable Me 2 at the domestic box office

Despicable Me is the highest-grossing animated movie franchise worldwide. It collected over $5.53 billion worldwide. There are four movies in the main franchise and two spin-offs. A 5th installment is also in development, along with a third film in the Minions franchise, gearing up for release this year. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now on track to surpass the 2nd-highest-grossing Despicable Me movie [main franchise].

Despicable Me 4 is the second-highest-grossing film in the main franchise of Despicable Me. It collected $361.0 million at the domestic box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than $6 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Despicable Me 4. It has surpassed Despicable Me 3 and Despicable Me.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie against the Despicable Me movies at the domestic box office

Despicable Me 2 – $368.06 million Despicable Me 4 – $361.00 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $356.74 million Despicable Me 3 – $264.62 million Despicable Me – $251.7 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows Mario, Luigi, and their friends as they adventure into outer space, where they meet Princess Rosalina and face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. It was released on April 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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