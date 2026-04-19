The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still at the top of the domestic chart and will not let go of that spot this weekend, either. It is tracking to earn solid numbers in its third weekend and, in doing so, will also surpass the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It will bring the film more into the limelight and also highlight its stellar box-office run. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Although the film’s performance is weaker than its predecessor, the sequel will be a financial success. The animated sequel is already eyeing the 2nd rank among all-time highest-grossing video game adaptations. It might cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide, but the momentum could shift in the coming weeks. More buzzworthy movies are set to hit the screens, and with that, they could lose their grip on the audience.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s 3rd Friday collection in North America

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $7.4 million on its 3rd Friday in North America. It is half of what The Super Mario Bros Movie earned on its 3rd Friday, which was $14.2 million. The animated sequel declined by 57% from last Friday, underscoring the steep drops it has been experiencing.

The 3rd Friday gross is also below A Minecraft Movie‘s $16 million, making the Chris Pratt-led animated feature the 3rd-biggest 3rd Friday for a video game adaptation. After 17 days, the domestic total of the film has hit $327.67 million. It will cross $350 million domestically this weekend.

Inches away from surpassing Oppenheimer’s domestic haul

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is among the most successful sci-fi films of recent years. It has won multiple Oscars and emerged as a critical and commercial success. The movie grossed $330.07 million domestically. It is also considered among the elite movies, and surpassing it is prestigious for the video game adaptation.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Oppenheimer. It will bring the animated feature into the news and place the Super Mario movie among the elite movies.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1, and it has collected $649.06 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $327.7 million

International – $321.4 million

Worldwide – $649.1 million

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