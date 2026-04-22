Project Hail Mary shows the power of science at the box office despite such a huge production cost. The film has achieved box-office success and entered profitable territory, and today we will reveal how much more than the break-even target it has earned so far. Globally, it is tracking to cross the $600 million milestone, and with that, it will move closer to beating The Martian worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

The sci-fi magnum opus based on Andy Weir’s novel is still earning strong box-office numbers in North America. It raked in $20.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has such a stronghold at the domestic box office that the sci-fi movie declined by 15% from last weekend and added three more screens in North America.

Project Hail Mary added another $1.7 million on its 5th Monday with just a 8.8% drop from 4th Monday. After thirty-two days, the Ryan Gosling starrer crossed the $286.8 million domestic cume. It is expected to cross $300 million in its 6th weekend if not completely overshadowed by Michael. According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi movie’s international total stands at $288.0 million, bringing the worldwide total to $574.9 million. It is crossing $600 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $286.9 million

International – $288.0 million

Worldwide – $574.9 million

Earns a lucrative return on the break-even target

According to reports, Project Hail Mary was made on a budget of $190 million, excluding marketing costs. Therefore, the movie’s break-even target is $475 million. The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi magnum opus has not only reached its break-even target but has earned almost $100 million more than that. It is 21% above the break-even target, so it is a box-office success. The movie is tracking to gross between $650 million and $720 million worldwide.

Project Hail Mary is still millions of dollars away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The Martian, another Andy Weir adaptation. The film follows a science teacher alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. The Ryan Gosling starrer was released in March 2020.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: I Am Legend 2 Worldwide Box Office: Pre-Production Kicks Off — Can The Sequel Outdo The Will Smith-Led Original’s Global Haul?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News